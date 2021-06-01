Pride Month in Houston: From pool parties to painting sessions, see where Houstonians can celebrate

LGBT Pride Month (June) began as a way to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the U.S. This year, major cities celebrated with parades, protests, music and more.

HOUSTON – Happy Pride Month, Houston!

In-person events have been given the green light this year, so that means Pride Month in Houston will be celebrated in a big way. However, some events will still adopt COVID-19 protocols to keep attendees safe.

Pride Month is typically celebrated in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots that took place at a gay bar in New York, starting off as a protest. Members of the LGBTQ community fought back against restrictions from employment discrimination to serving LGBTQ customers at retail stores, which launched a resistance that turned into celebration later on, Entertainment Tonight reported.

From pop-up markets to pool parties, here are some of the events happening this summer in honor of Pride Month around the area.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, Houston

When: Saturday June 11, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

This year’s Pride Market will feature local vendors and live music inside the Biergarten at Karbach. For more info, click here.