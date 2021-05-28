5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, May 28

People balance on the Southwest Freeway divider in Houston as cars turn away from flooding on Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2017.

Here are things to know for Friday, May 28:

1. Volunteer firefighter killed by deputy fire marshal in shooting in Waller County

A deputy fire marshal has been charged with manslaughter following the weekend shooting death of a volunteer firefighter. Joshua Hahn remains in the Waller County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Troy Guidry said the shooting was not an intentional act, but a reckless one.

Investigators said Douglas Smith, 18, was shot one time while visiting a home off Bowler Road last Sunday. Prosecutor Sean Whittmore said at least five people were in the kitchen of the home when Hahn was showing off his rifle.

Read more.

2. Maleah Davis update: Derion Vence pleads guilty, sentenced to 40 years in prison, officials say

Derion Vence pleaded guilty Thursday to tampering with a corpse and injury to a child -- 4-year-old Maleah Davis -- and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, officials say.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad