Lagoonfest Texas opens with $2.2M in upgrades

HOUSTON – Lagoonfest Texas has opened its doors and featuring $2.2 million in upgrades where guests can can look forward to enjoying this summer in Texas City.

The Lago Mar’s 12-acre Crystal Lagoons amenity will be open from 10 a.m. to sunset Tuesdays through Sundays through Sept. 7, with expanded evening hours some days.

“Lagoonfest Texas offers something for every type of vacationer,” said Uri Man, chief executive officer of The Lagoon Development Company. “Whether you want to relax under a luxury cabana or keep active kayaking or testing your agility on our massive floating obstacle course, you can do it.”

The venue has rebranded to Lagoonfest Texas after the addition of more amenities and activities. The most significant changes guests can expect is an entry plaza comprising 10 shipping containers outfitted to be a restaurant, bars, entertainment stage and rooftop party decks.

“These structures are beautifully designed — you’d never know them as shipping containers,” Man said.

So what’s new?

Visitors will have more of a selection of luxury cabanas, couches and other seating arrangements from which guests can choose. There will also be more bars, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and sailboats available. Added to the activities are a 185-foot, five-story waterslide, a catapult swing and an electric ferry that transports people to a VIP beach.

“We’ve also added more bars, including what is the longest swim-up bar in Houston,” Man said. “Our food service capability is also expanded.”