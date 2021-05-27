Mostly Cloudy icon
Ask 2: If a neighbor’s tree has dead limbs that hang over the sidewalk of my property, will I be liable if a branch falls on someone?

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Brian Wice

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: If a neighbor’s tree has dead limbs that hang over the sidewalk of my property, will I be liable if a branch falls on someone?

Answer: The tree owner and not the neighboring property owner will be responsible for any damages that occur because a branch falls.  This comes from Randy Sorrels, one of the top personal injury lawyers in Texas.

