Ballpark brawl: This is what people are saying about that fight between Dodgers and Astros fans

As expected, there were plenty of reactions on social media after a brawl broke out at Minute Maid Park Wednesday during a Houston Astros game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Here are a few colorful observations that caught our eye:
Joe Kelly Fight Club! @AsteriskTour We Bailing The Homie Out! 😂 #Dodgers #Astros #Trashstros #BangBang #Asterisk pic.twitter.com/u9tReUIcUu— Tomas Brizuela (@YoSoy_Tommyy) May 27, 2021
After all that’s happened in the last couple of years, it’s good to see Dodger fans and Astros fans getting along again. pic.twitter.com/ZoDC1Ij7Jt— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 27, 2021
Welcome back fans pic.twitter.com/sWzFWXJHQq— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 27, 2021
the dynamic between astros and dodger fans is hilarious it’s honestly fitting that both franchises recent championships are ones that no one legitimizes while they both fight for validation.— ً (@Cozuna_) May 26, 2021
Dodgers couple left their child alone crying so they could fight over a game...trashypic.twitter.com/svN0pPajtR— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) May 27, 2021