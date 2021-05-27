Fight between fans breaks out during Astros vs. Dodgers game at Minute Maid Park

Fight breaks out between Astros fan and Dodgers fan at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – A fight between fans broke out Wednesday during an Astros game at Minute Maid Park, according to videos posted on social media.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. while the Astros took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At least four people were involved in the fight, per the videos. A man and woman wearing Dodgers jerseys were swinging at two men, one of whom appeared to be wearing an Astros shirt.

One video from the aftermath showed at least one person was injured and bleeding.

Several people attempted to deescalate the incident before security arrived and escorted them out of the area.

The tensions between Astros and Dodgers fans remain high since the Astros sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 World Series.