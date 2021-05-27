Man lived in Walmart air ducts, officials say -- but he’s not the first to attempt living in retail space

Reports of a man found living within the air ducts at a Walmart in west Houston went viral online, sparking the question – how did he do it?

A photo shared by the Houston Police shows an open vent, which the man presumably climbed into from the exterior of the store.

Westside officers responded to 2700 S. Kirkwood. Employees found a male hiding in the air conditioning vents. Officers located the male who refused to come out. HFD and SWAT officers were called and were able to remove the male. Male is being checked for a mental crisis. 202 pic.twitter.com/wkrZOdGkSY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2021

Other similar cases

A similar incident occurred in 2014 when a teenage boy was found living in Walmart in Corsicana, Texas.

According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, the boy built secret campsites hidden behind rolls of toilet paper and lived in the store for more than two days before being discovered.

According to the report, the boy constantly changed his clothes and wore diapers to avoid being caught, and lived off of food items taken from inside the store.