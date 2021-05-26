5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 26

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here are things to know for Wednesday, May 26:

1. 17-year-old fighting for his life after being shocked by 33000-volt powerline while hanging business banner

A teen is fighting for his life after he was severely shocked while trying to hang a business banner in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of Maria’s Appliances on FM 1485 near Dry Creek.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Logan Dillard was resetting a wet banner attached to a metal pole when the pole hit the overhead 33000-volt powerlines that run to a transformer on the property.

Dillard suffered a severe shock and was unconscious when paramedics arrived, according to authorities. Emergency responders performed CPR and after nearly 20 minutes, they were able to revive Dillard, officials said.

2. Baby survives after pregnant woman dies from gunshot wound, Baytown police say

