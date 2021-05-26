5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 26

Here are things to know for Wednesday, May 26:
1. 17-year-old fighting for his life after being shocked by 33000-volt powerline while hanging business banner
A teen is fighting for his life after he was severely shocked while trying to hang a business banner in Montgomery County.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of Maria’s Appliances on FM 1485 near Dry Creek.
According to authorities, 17-year-old Logan Dillard was resetting a wet banner attached to a metal pole when the pole hit the overhead 33000-volt powerlines that run to a transformer on the property.
Dillard suffered a severe shock and was unconscious when paramedics arrived, according to authorities. Emergency responders performed CPR and after nearly 20 minutes, they were able to revive Dillard, officials said.