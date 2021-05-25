After effects of Texas winter storm cause a hike in diaper prices

Get ready, parents – diapers are about to get even more expensive.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the increase in prices of diapers comes following February’s winter storm that disrupted production at chemical plants across Texas.

According to the report, there is a short supply of acrylic acid, the propylene-based compound that makes diapers absorbent.

Due to the shortage, major diaper brands including Huggies and Pampers are expected to increase prices in 2021, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to Business Insider, Proctor and Gamble Co., which manufactures brands like Pampers and Luvs, announced a price hike for diapers during a third-quarter earnings call.

KSAT reports according to CNN that the manufacturer expects to pay an extra $125 million in commodity costs for 2021 compared to 2020.

“The exact amount of the price increase will vary by brand and sub-brand in the range of mid-to-high single-digit percentages and will go into effect in mid-September,” Proctor and Gamble said in a statement, according to the Business Insider.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., which manufactures Huggies and Pull-Ups, also warned of price increases.