Reward offered: Brazoria County woman added to most wanted fugitive list

HOUSTON – A Brazoria County woman charged with hiring a man to kill her husband nearly 14 years ago is now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives.

Margaret Lorrain Smith, who would now be 62 years old, has been wanted since allegedly fleeing during her capital murder case in 2009.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $7,500 for information that leads to her arrest.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Margaret Smith is accused of luring her husband George Smith to Surfside Beach late on Aug. 6, 2007. While he was sitting in the sand alone, a man she authorities claim she hired beat George Smith to death with a metal object.

Both Margaret Smith and the man who beat George Smith were indicted for capital murder the next month.

The hitman was convicted, but Smith is said to have been on the run since Aug. 11, 2009 when she fled while out on bond ahead of her trial.

The last known sighting of Smith was at a Walmart in the San Antonio when she was reportedly seen getting into a maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln Continental.

The description of Smith released in the Texas Department of Safety is as follows: