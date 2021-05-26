Families in NE Harris County neighborhood blame flooding frustrations on drainage issues

HOUSTON – Frustrations grow as families in a northeast Harris County neighborhood blame the flooding problems on drainage issues.

“Speaking for all of the neighbors, everybody’s frustrated,” Henry Solano said.

After days of heavy rain, homeowners in the Miller’s Landing Subdivision said the road in and out of the neighborhood was flooded and that the water level was so high, it got uncomfortably close to some of their homes.

“We’re surrounded by water. We can’t even get to our cars,” Melanie Gomez said.

So what’s the problem?

Solano said the culverts in front of his house and many others in the community are full of mud, which keeps the drainage ditches from doing what they were designed to do.

“If the ditches don’t get cleaned up then it’s going to get worse,” Solano said.

The Harris County Flood Control District told KPRC 2 a work order for a desilt project has been created in the area.