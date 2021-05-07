Officials to announce increased reward in effort to find La Marque man suspected in wife’s death

LA MARQUE, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the U.S Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who authorities suspect in his wife’s death last year.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Authorities will announce an increased reward and family members of the woman who died, Savannah Paschal, will ask for the community’s help in locating him.

Trent Vahn Paschal, 48, was out on bond after being charged in Galveston County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and also suspected in the death of Savannah Paschal, his wife, in October of 2020. He was also charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer in Harris County. His bond was set at $55,000.

On April 13, authorities said he slipped out of his ankle monitor, robbed a car salesman at knifepoint, and took off in a stolen Chevy Tahoe.

“The car needed gas so I stopped at the gas station, and when I got to the gas station, that’s when he pulled out the knife and told me to get out of the vehicle,” Jack Ford, a car salesman at USA Auto Brokers, told KPRC 2 in April.

Paschal hasn’t been seen since.

If you have any information in this case, call 713-222-TIPS.