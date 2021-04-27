La Marque murder suspect on the run after cutting off GPS monitor, stealing SUV in Houston

HOUSTON – A La Marque man who was out on bond in connection with murder is on the run after deputies said he cut off his GPS ankle monitor.

Trent Vahn Paschal was charged with shooting and killing his wife Savannah Paschal on Oct. 21, 2020. He was also accused of pulling out a gun on deputies at a Walmart in Harris County where he was shot last year.

After being shot, Paschal was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a felon in possession of a weapon. At first, he was being held without a bond, but eventually, a bond was set at $450,000, which he posted. Paschal was also charged in Harris County for aggravated assault on a peace officer and was released from that county on $100,000 bail.

Paschal was due in a Galveston County District Court on Friday but didn’t show up, according to court records.

His attorney Nicholas Poehl said he had not been in contact with his client for several weeks before the scheduled hearing.

Paschal was supposed to be wearing a GPS monitor and was only allowed to travel to work and court.

Deputies said Paschal was able to somehow cut off his GPS monitor on April 13, and travel to the USA Auto Brokers on North Shepard Drive.

Deputies said there, Paschal went into the auto sales office and asked a salesman to test drive a Chevy Tahoe. During the test drive, the salesman told deputies Paschal pulled out a knife and forced him out of the vehicle, and stole the vehicle.