La Marque homicide suspect shot by deputy outside Harris County Walmart, officials say

HOUSTON – A man wanted in connection with a homicide in La Marque was shot by a deputy Wednesday outside a Walmart in north Harris County, officials said.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at the intersection of North Freeway and West Road.

According to Harris County Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, deputies were monitoring the store after receiving information from La Marque police about the location of a man wanted in connection with a homicide that happened there earlier in the day.

Gilliland said that deputies saw the man walk out of the store and get into a vehicle that was driven by a person believed to be the man’s friend. Gilliland said that when deputies stopped the vehicle in the parking lot, the man exited the passenger’s side and pulled out a gun. Gilliland said the suspect was ordered to drop the gun but refused and a Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant at the scene shot the man several times.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition, Gilliland said.

Gilliland said they were reluctant to release the man’s identity because of his condition.

This developing story will be updated.