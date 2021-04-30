U.S. Marshal’s asking for the public’s help in finding La Marque homicide suspect who cut off GPS monitor

LA MARQUE, Texas – The U.S. Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Trent Paschal, the man accused of murdering his wife last year.

Paschal was out on bond after being charged in Galveston County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and the murder of his wife, Savannah, in October of 2020. He was also charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer in Harris County.

His bond was set at 55,000.

“I think that process needs to be reviewed,” said Savannah’s father Michael Kinchen.

On April 13, authorities said he slipped out of his ankle monitor, robbed a car salesman at knifepoint, and took off in a stolen Chevy Tahoe.

“The car needed gas so I stopped at the gas station, and when I got to the gas station, that’s when he pulled out the knife and told me to get out of the vehicle,” said Jack Ford a car salesman at USA Auto Brokers.

Paschal hasn’t been seen since.

“To have someone who is a potential threat running around and not knowing where they are is a cause for anxiety,” said Kinchen.