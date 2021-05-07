5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, May 7

Here are things to know for Friday, May 7:

1. Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

More than two dozen people were recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital, a police official in Texas said.

A passerby called police Thursday to report a suspicious semitruck along Interstate 10, east of San Antonio, Lt. Jesse Salame told reporters. A San Antonio Park police officer initiated a traffic stop.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out, Salame said. Authorities made contact with 29 of the people who had been in the semitruck.

2. University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead, police say

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, Austin police said.

