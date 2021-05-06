These 2 Houston-area waterparks to offer free admission to moms this Mother’s Day

Typhoon Texas, as seen in this promotional image shared on Instagram.

HOUSTON – Start your summer season early with mom this Mother’s Day.

Two Houston-area waterparks, Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney and Typhoon Texas in Katy will be offering free all-day admission to all moms this Sunday.

This Mother's Day, Sunday May 9, bring the family to Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures! We are happy to treat Mom to... Posted by Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Guests can also take advantage of a special deal at Big Rivers during the month of May, with $25 daily admission, Big Rivers said on Facebook.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Moms can enter free at Typhoon Texas with paid guest admission. Moms can also enter for a chance to win a free cabana rental upgrade for the day, according to a news release.

Guests who want to purchase admission or learn more can visit either Typhoon Texas or Big Rivers Waterpark’s website.

