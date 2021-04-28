Family continues search for Erica Hernandez

HOUSTON – Several days have passed and still no answers for the family of 40-year-old Erica Hernandez.

“We’re hoping for the best, but fearing the worst. We’re continuing to search any areas that she may have been to or she frequents,” said her brother Rafael Hernandez.

The mother of three disappeared nearly two weeks ago and remains missing as friends and family gather to search for her.

“We’re not giving up. We’re never going to give up until we have her here one way or the other,” said Rafael.

Ad

In a ring video, Hernandez is leaving a relative’s home on April 17 the night before she disappeared. She was last seen near Highway 288 and the Beltway driving a black GMC Acadia.

So far, search efforts across the area have turned up nothing.

The family is growing worried with each passing day, even the special ones including her son’s birthday.

“His 16th birthday is tomorrow and well she’s not going to be here for that. She’s not going to be here for that,” said Rafael.