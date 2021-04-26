Local leaders, FBI join search for Erica Hernandez, missing mother of 3

HOUSTON – The family of 40-year-old Erica Hernandez, a mother of three who has been missing since April 17, was joined by local leaders and law enforcement to discuss the search for Hernandez Monday afternoon.

Family members of Hernandez were at the Mickey Leland Federal Building located at 1919 Smith Street at 3:30 p.m. Friday to ask Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee for help in locating her.

READ: Have you seen her? Police searching for mother of 3 missing for several days

Lee, the Houston Police Department announced that they have brought in the FBI to help expand the search for Hernandez.

“We are looking for Erica Hernandez and we will not give up,” Lee said. “The community is looking for Erica Hernandez.”

Investigators said Hernandez was last seen near Highway 288 and the Beltway driving a black GMC Acadia. It has a Texas license plate MKJ-3303.

Ad

Hernandez’s family believes something may have happened to her because she is not likely to have left her 19-year-old daughter without a vehicle to take to work.

According to Hernandez’s family, she and her mother were making food all day the day of her disappearance. When Hernandez invited friends and family over to eat, most of them couldn’t make it. Her family said Hernandez didn’t want to waste the food, so she decided to deliver it to them.