Texas EquuSearch continue search for mother of 3 reported missing days ago

FORT BEND COUNTY – It has been six days since a mother of three was reported missing.

Investigators say 40-year-old Erica Hernandez was last seen on Sunday near Highway 288 and the Beltway driving a black GMC Acadia. It has a Texas license plate MKJ-3303.

“We have eliminated a lot of areas we covered a lot of miles,” said Director of Texas EquuSearch Tim Miller.

On Saturday morning, Texas EquuSearch crews as the search continue searched wooded areas along FM 2234 in Fort Bend County hoping to find Hernandez.

“None of the leads, none of the tips, none of the things that have come in, nothing in the investigation as of yet is certainly all have been dead ends,” Miller said.

Hernandez’s family believes something may have happened to her because she is not likely to have left her 19-year-old daughter without a vehicle to take to work.

Ad

“Dad is very distraught I ask him what his feelings were dead just broke down and cried and said something has happened to my daughter,” Miller said.

Miller said the car Hernandez was driving is a big answer in the case.