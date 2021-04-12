5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, April 12

Southwest Airlines to begin flights from IAH for the first time in 16 years

Here are things to know for Monday, April 12:

1. 19-year-old woman shot, killed at northwest Houston apartment complex

A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on West Tidwell Road.

Police are still searching for two suspects.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but family members identified the young woman as Kerrionta Jones.

Police said there was an argument that broke out between two people and Jones was caught in the crossfire. Detective Lance Osborn said it does not appear that she was not directly involved in the fight.

2. Family of Miguel Vasquez hoping for justice, closure after he was killed at Dave and Buster’s on Katy Freeway

Miguel Vasquez was a husband, father, brother, uncle, son and friend that was taken too soon.

Miguel was murdered on April 4, 2021. Police say he was walking out of the Dave & Buster’s on the Katy Freeway with his 10-year-old daughter when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Miguel’s little girl helped police draw a sketch of the man detectives believe shot and killed Vasquez. He has a skinny build and brown eyes.

The family is hoping someone knows something about the senseless shooting.

“We need justice. My uncle needs justice,” his niece Jacqueline Alcantara said.

3. Texas to receive 1.9M doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Texas will receive more than 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, state health officials said Friday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state will distribute more than 796,360 first doses to 468 providers in 116 counties of the state’s counties. 605,390 second doses will also be distributed for use by those who’ve already received their first dose. The federal government will send more than 500,000 additional first and second doses directly to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

4. Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Bush Airport for the first time in 16 years

Beginning Monday, April 12, Southwest Airlines will begin flying passengers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the first time in 16 years. The flights will be non-stop to five destinations.

Southwest Airlines will be operating 15 daily departures to five destinations from Bush Airport’s Terminal A. The destinations include multiple non-stop flights to and from Chicago Midway Airport, Denver, Dallas Love Field Airport, Nashville and New Orleans, with some one-way fares as low as $29 dollars.

Southwest first-served Houston through George Bush Intercontinental in 1971. Southwest served Bush Airport until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005.

5. ‘It’s very hard to get out.’ UH linebacker using his platform to help the fight against sex trafficking

With every bench press rep, Grant Stuard is making a difference.

Stuard, a University of Houston linebacker and first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, participated in Friday’s Pro Day at the University of Houston.

The Conroe-native pledged his bench press reps to raise money for “Heels to Halos,” an organization that works to help women involved in sex trafficking. The money was raised online, with some opting to donate per rep, and some giving an outright donation.

“Actual work is being done in getting these women out of the sex industry, out of sex trafficking. And women who are recovering from sex trafficking, giving them an avenue in order to be supported and to be loved, and also a way to become a productive member of society again,” said Stuard.

