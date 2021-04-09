Features

Miller Outdoor Theatre reopening May 1: What you need to know

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Miller Outdoor Theatre in 2019 (Miller Outdoor Theatre)

HOUSTON – Hermann Park’s Miller Outdoor Theatre will conclude their extended hiatus and return with a schedule packed full of shows for the whole family to enjoy.

In a news release Thursday, the theatre said it will reopen to guests starting May 1 with extensive COVID-19 protocols such as advance ticketing, limited seating, cashless concession stands and temperature checks.

The theatre began an initiative called “Learn the Miller, Two Step!” as a way to bring awareness to changes regarding ticketing and reopening of the theatre. Tickets will be exclusively online starting at 9 a.m. one week prior to the show until noon on the day of the show.

Masks will be required at all times in the theatre area unless eating or drinking.

While tickets will be required at the seating area, hill seating does not and is at a first-come, first-served basis. There will be socially-distanced pods that can fit up to 10 people in a group and seating is limited. Tickets to all scheduled shows will be free.

All live performances for the 2021 season will be livestreamed simultaneously on the Miller website, Facebook, and YouTube for those not quite ready to join the live crowd.

To view the 2021 performance schedule, click here.

To request tickets and to learn more about how Miller Outdoor Theatre is keeping guests safe during COVID-19, click here.

