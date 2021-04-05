Man dies after being shot in front of daughter at Dave and Busters on Katy Freeway, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating after a father was shot in front of his daughter by his car at a Dave and Busters on Katy Freeway Sunday.

Police said the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the shooting in the 7620 block of Katy Freeway around 10 p.m.

According to officers, the man was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

The man was shot by his car, a black Escalade, during a robbery and ran back to the front of the Dave and Busters for help, HPD Detective Escobar said. Police said the man and his family had been at Dave and Busters for several hours before the incident.

The man was with his daughter during the time of the robbery and shooting and his daughter witnessed the entire incident, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.