Over-the-top Texas vacation rental has a 4-story waterslide, party shed and more

Red Sands Ranch, a river resort that doubles as your own private amusement park, according to the Vrbo website.

Planning a vacation? Want to breathe in the fresh air, stretch your legs, and rejuvenate in the natural world sans a chaotic crowd? Oh, and you also want the amenities of a resort/water park combo?

Enter Red Sands Ranch, a private, resort-style rental located on a working cattle ranch in the Texas Hill Country.

The property accommodates up to 37 guests. Living quarters include a bunkhouse with four twin beds, a loft with four full-size beds, four cabins and a vintage Airstream with queen bed and two twin beds.

Among its many over-the-top amenities are a 4-story waterslide, an outdoor swimming pool with a spa and grotto, a 3,000-foot airstrip, tennis and basketball courts, a fitness center, a “secret ‘mine shaft’ cave” and a “party shed” equipped with a television, gaming consoles, billiards and a ping-pong table.

The Llano River runs through the property, offering rental guests the opportunity to kayak, tube, swim and fish.

On Vrbo, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Red Sands Ranch is one-of-a-kind,” wrote Mark, who stayed in May 2020. “It is the perfect balance of outdoor ruggedness and adventure with resort-style amenities. Our stay was perfect for a family vacation but after experiencing the ranch it would also be perfect for a corporate retreat experience as well. This isn’t just another vacation spot. The time spent on the ranch will create lasting memories. We highly recommend Red Sands Ranch!”

One happy camper complimented the rental’s gracious host, John.

“It was outdoor heaven for adults and kids alike,” wrote Erika, who stayed in July 2020. “John the owner was responsive and great to work with, and we hope to come back next year! 4 families with kids ranging from 6 - 13. The views from the river are unmatched by anything I’ve seen in Texas, and I’m from here. The River was easily manageable for all the kids with the tubes and kayaks and we spent most of the time down there enjoying nature. The stars at night were amazing. If you are a nature lover, RSR will not disappoint!”

On Vrbo, John boasts the title “Premier Host,” a designation reserved for rental hosts considered a cut above the rest. Premier hosts tote a rating of 4.5 or higher, a low cancellation record, and a booking acceptance rate of at least a 85 percent.

So, what’s the catch, you ask? Well, this stunning sanctuary isn’t exactly a bargain. A single night here will set you back a couple g’s -- at a minimum. But, the good news is you can split the cost with 36 of your closest friends. Oh, and another thing -- unsurprisingly, this pricey pad is pretty popular. During the spring and summer, reservations are pretty touch to come by.

Red Sands Ranch currently rents for $1,995/night on average. For more information, visit vrbo.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these one-of-a-kind accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek inside this stunning Texas rental.

