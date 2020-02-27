This Airbnb is a poolside tree house in the Texas Hill Country

Planning a family trip to New Braunfels? Forget traditional lodging. Book a stay at this massive tree house listed on Airbnb. Your children will thank you.

The two bedroom, 1 bathroom listing is one of four tree houses located at Cloud Lane, a small hotel in the Texas Hill Country.

The tree houses surrounds a shared saltwater pool equipped with a swim up bar, hot tub and child’s splash area. There’s also a cabana and play area nearby. And just short walk from the hotel, access Lake Dunlap or Guadalupe River.

The resort is just a short drive from Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Gruene & Gruene Hall and other New Braunfels area tourist destinations.

Reviews featured on the tree house’s Airbnb page praise the one-of-a-kind accommodations.

“The Redwood Haus is a unique spot and great for families or a big group of friends,” wrote Alison, who stayed in September 2019. “The pool is shared with a few other cabins, so note that it is not a private pool. This was not a problem for us, but good to know. Overall the house is comfortable, other than sleeping on the pull-out couch. It was a bit of a tight squeeze for 6 adults and 2 kids, but you can make it work! The kitchen has everything you need to cook full meals. The bathroom was clean and the other beds were very comfortable. The Haus is extremely unique as a treehouse, so kids will love it! The location is out of town, but a close drive to downtown New Braunfels. Overall a unique spot for a weekend of poolside fun!”

Another happy camper enjoyed the resort’s family-friendly feel and proximity to the river, store and restaurants.

“Great for families, pool is very large and fenced in for safety,” wrote Audra, who stayed in June 2019. “Playground for small kids. We enjoyed the quiet nights as well. Close to everything, river, shopping and food. I would stay there again. Also very comfortable soft beds.”

Click here to book your stay and treat the whole family to an unforgettable getaway at this Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country.

If the tree house is booked out the wazoo, don’t panic. Consider saying at another tree house on the property, including the Las Palmas Tree Haus, the Cloud 9 Tree Haus and the Laguna Vista Tree Haus.

Scroll below to take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind space.

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)

Redwood Tree Haus - Cloud Lane (Airbnb)