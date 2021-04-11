Police release sketch of suspect wanted for shooting a man to death in front of his daughter at Dave and Buster’s

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at Dave and Buster’s.

Man dies after being shot in front of daughter at Dave and Buster’s on Katy Freeway, police say

On Sunday, April 4, a father was shot to death in front of his daughter at a Dave and Buster’s located at 7620 Katy Freeway.

Miguel Vasquez, 37, was shot during a robbery and ran back to the front of Dave and Buster’s for help, police said. Police said the man and his family had been at Dave and Buster’s for several hours before the incident.

The man was with his daughter at the time of the shooting and his daughter witnessed the entire incident, police said.

Houston police released a sketch of the man Sunday afternoon along with surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call HPD’s homicide division or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Vasquez’s wife and two children.