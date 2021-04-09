Judge grants motion to identify one of Deshaun Watson’s accusers in sexual misconduct cases

HOUSTON – Representatives for Deshaun Watson and the women accusing him of sexual misconduct will appear in court Friday to determine the outcome of the “special exception” filing.

KPRC 2 News learned Thursday that Rusty Hardin, the attorney for the Texans quarterback, filed the “special exception.”

The legal procedure could ultimately reveal the identities of the women who are suing Watson. Hearings are happening for 13 of the 22 cases. One happened at 7:45 a.m. The others are slated for 11 a.m.

So far, the judge granted Hardin’s request in Case 18047, meaning Buzbee has two days to release the woman’s name. The judge said she ruled in the interest of all parties.

Buzbee said releasing the women’s identities would be putting them in danger. He showed screenshots of threats he says the women who have already been identified are getting.

Buzbee has filed a response to Hardin’s special exception motion, claiming the motion is an “intimidation tactic” and are a “blatantly transparent attempt to further traumatize, humiliate and embarrass brave women who have come forward to seek justice for their assault, sexual assault, and harassment at the hands of a serial predator.”

WARNING: Extremely explicit language included in court filing. You can read it here.

Hardin released this statement Thursday about the matter:

“We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

