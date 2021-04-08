Potential legal filing could reveal identities of women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, attorney says

A potential new legal filing is expected from the attorney representing Deshaun Watson Thursday.

KPRC 2 News has learned that Rusty Hardin, the attorney for the Texans quarterback, will file what is known as a “special exception.”

The legal procedure could ultimately reveal the identities of the women who are suing Watson.

KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said that this an important move for the defense.

“They can then begin to investigate their character, their background, and anything else that may shine light on the credibility of the accusations in these petitions,” said Wice.

Watson is accused of inappropriate conduct with nearly two dozen women, most of them massage therapists. The star quarterback and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, denied the allegations and said the claims have been made as a result of blackmail attempts.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson: This is what we know about him, his career, his life in Houston

Ad

RELATED: Texans Deshaun Watson versus Jane Doe: Inside the lawsuit filed by massage therapist

RELATED: Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s handling additional cases alleging assault by Texan QB Deshaun Watson

RELATED: Texans QB Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s filing against him