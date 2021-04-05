Troy Finner to be sworn in as Houston police chief Monday

HOUSTON – Troy Finner will be sworn in as Houston’s new police chief Monday.

Finner is taking over for outgoing Chief Art Acevedo, who is leaving to become the top cop in Miami.

Finner is a native of Houston and grew up in the Fifth Ward. He attended James Madison High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree from the University of Houston. He has served with the Houston Police Department since 1990.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that Finner had earned “hi stripes in HPD.” Turner said he was looking for a police chief that the city could trust and depend on.

“Executive Assistant Chief Finner is highly regarded in the Houston Police Department and has earned the trust and respect of our diverse community. He possesses a style of leadership best described as quiet with a strong demeanor,” said Mayor Turner. “He has never hesitated to lead from the front during major events, civil unrest, and protests. He embraces the use of technology and data-driven analysis in the reduction of crime.”

Finner has said the department’s top priorities are reducing the number of homicides and violent crimes and building trust in the community. He said those efforts are compounded by the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:15 a.m. at Houston City Hall.