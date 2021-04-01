HPD Chief Art Acevedo gets final send-off as he departs to Miami

HOUSTON – The rocky tenure of Hubert Arturo Acevedo as HPD chief is over.

The conclusion came much earlier than expected, not the four to six weeks originally announced. Acevedo is bolting to Miami to serve as the city’s next top cop.

In fact, the departure comes two weeks after Acevedo told the city to “get ready for 500 murders.”

Acevedo leaves not only much earlier than expected but with a crime in the city soaring, specifically historic homicides that continue to skyrocket well into 2021. The current cases load sitting at 105 for the year.

All under his watch.

Who can also forget the blistering scandal that is Harding Street?

All this said Acevedo’s departure comes with a celebration, thrown by City Hall Wednesday afternoon behind closed doors at the Julia Ideson Building.

While the chief routinely embraced cameras of the media. There were none in attendance at his so-long soiree. Acevedo making his position clear back to KPRC 2 Investigates Mario Diaz on March 16th: “You know Mario, I’m done with you. Actually, I’m done with you for my lifetime. Thank God.”

Acevedo informed the much smaller Miami Police Department that he will be in the building next week. Sources say he is expected to be sworn in on Monday.

Acevedo was police chief for just under 5 years in Houston. City officials say his tenure does not qualify for a pension.

Chief Troy Finner will officially be sworn in on Monday.