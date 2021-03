Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide more information on the rental assistance program for Houstonians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold a news conference to announce the new chief of police for the Houston Police Department at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The announcement comes upon the departure of Art Acevedo, who recently said he has taken a job as the top cop in Miami.

KPRC 2 will hold a live stream of the scheduled event.