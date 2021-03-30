Houston homicides up 44% from 2020’s already significant rise

HOUSTON – The number of homicides in Houston this year is considerably higher than the significant increase seen in the city last year.

As of Tuesday, KPRC 2 Investigates calculates the number of homicides reported in Houston during 2021 at 105. That compares to 73 by the same day in 2020.

The latest homicide added to the growing number was that of a man found shot to death in the parking lot of a strip mall at the corner of Gessner Road and Harwin Drive in southwest Houston.

With more than 400 homicides, last year’s numbers were the highest in at least 15 years, possibly the highest since the 1980s.

Officials allocated more than $1 million aimed at targeting violent crime in six hot spots.

Incoming Houston police Chief Troy Finner has said that “crunching crime” is one of his main priorities. He said he has met with the FBI to discuss solutions. He said the biggest weapon in the department’s arsenal is the public.