Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near Harwin Drive and South Gessner, authorities said.

Authorities said the victim was a Hispanic man who was shot several times. Investigators are still working to learn more about the shooting.

Officers have not been able to find any witnesses to the crime.

This shooting brings the total number of homicides up to 105 since the beginning of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).