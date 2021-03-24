Houston City Council unanimously approves Troy Finner as next police chief

HOUSTON – The Houston City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the appointment of Troy Finner as the next police chief.

Finner takes over for outgoing Chief Art Acevedo, who is leaving to become the top cop in Miami.

Finner is a native of Houston and grew up in the Fifth Ward. He attended James Madison High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree from the University of Houston. He has served with the Houston Police Department since 1990

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner named Finner as Acevedo’s successor last week, saying that Finner had earned “hi stripes in HPD.” Turner said he was looking for a police chief that the city could trust and depend on.

Finner has said the department’s top priorities are reducing the number of homicides and violent crimes and building trust in the community. He said those efforts are compounded by the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Finner takes the helm at HPD on April 5.