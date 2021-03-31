Arizona woman joins list of 21 people suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston.

HOUSTON – Two more lawsuits were filed Tuesday against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, bringing the total number of women suing the star player to 21.

In the first of the two new lawsuits, an Arizona woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she is a massage therapist who performed a massage on Watson in July of last year. She accused Watson of intentional infliction of emotional distress. She alleged Watson contacted one of her friends who is a yoga instructor and asked her to recommend massage therapists. She said Watson eventually sent his number to the yoga instructor and asked her to pass it along to her friend. She accused Watson of making inappropriate sexual requests during the 35-minute massage and leaving once he realized she would not entertain his requests.

The full civil court filing can be found here. Warning: The document contains graphic details.

In the second lawsuit filed Tuesday, a Houston woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she is a massage therapist who had four sessions with Watson between July and September last year. She accused Watson of civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She alleged Watson initially contacted her via Snapchat. She accused Watson of exposing himself to her, inappropriately touching her and coercing her to perform a sexual act.

The full civil court filing can be found here. Warning: The document contains graphic details.

The lawsuits are similar to others, spanning four states, that have been filed against Watson. All of them accuse him of assault or harassment.

Watson’s attorneys have said that while he realizes the seriousness of the accusations, he questions the validity of the claims.