‘We take them very seriously:’ Texans GM comments on Deshaun Watson allegations

HOUSTON – Nick Caserio has only been in his role as the Texans general manager for a few months, and he’s had plenty on his plate.

First, an unhappy quarterback in Deshaun Watson who wants to be traded.

Then, helping new coach David Culley learn the rhythm of being a first-time head coach.

Caserio is also re-building the roster, as well as, navigating how to handle the allegations against Watson.

Caserio was on two podcasts where he commented on the situations regarding Watson.

First, on the Texans All Access podcast:

“We’re certainly cognizant and aware,” said Caserio. “We made a statement at the beginning about where the organization stood. It’s a legal situation. It’s a legal process. So, we’re certainly respectful of that. We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, or what’s been discussed, are certainly troubling, and organizationally, that’s not something that we can condone, those types of actions. But again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself, and however it’s going to unfold, we’ll certainly comply and do what we can to help and facilitate a resolution for everybody.”

Caserio also commented on the situation as a guest on Albert Breer’s podcast, this time answering whether he still thought Watson would be the team’s quarterback this coming season.

“Yeah, I think we’ll take it one day at a time, and I think everything is pretty fluid here, and we’ll adjust as we go. And, ultimately, I think we’ll do what we feel is best for the Houston Texans, organizationally.”