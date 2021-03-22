Ask 2: Is there any new information in the Alexis Sharkey case?

Alexis Sharkey is seen in this image posted on her Instagram page.

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is there any new information in the Alexis Sharkey case?

Answer: The body of Alexis Sharkey was found in November 2020 after her family reported her disappearance.

According to police, the 26-year-old’s body was found along the side of a road and had no visible wounds.

RELATED: Houston police confirm death of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey: What we know so far

RELATED: Alexis Sharkey UPDATES: Social media influencer’s cause of death released

Ad

In January, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the cause of death to be strangulation and the manner of death is homicide.

According to officials, the autopsy report will be available after law enforcement concludes its case.

Over the weeks since her death, KPRC 2 has repeated calls for more information from law enforcement officials. Since January, there have been no updates of note on the case.

RELATED: Alexis Sharkey: Inside her social media presence

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.