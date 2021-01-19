Alexis Sharkey UPDATES: Social media influencer’s cause of death released

HOUSTON – The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has determined the cause of death of Alexis Leigh Robinault Sharkey was strangulation.

The office said the manner is homicide.

An autopsy report will be available after law enforcement concludes its case, according to officials.

Alexis Sharkey: Inside her social media presence

‘Absolutely foul play’: Mother of Houston Instagram star Alexis Sharkey wants answers after daughter found dead

‘None of us have been able to grieve’: Alexis Sharkey’s friends seek answer in death of social media influencer

Sharkey, a social media influencer, was found dead in November 2020 by a Houston Public Works employee. A news release said her naked body was found in the 1000 block of Red Haw Street about 8:30 a.m. Sharkey was previously listed as a missing person. Her mother shared news of her disappearance and death on social media.

