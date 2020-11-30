Alexis Sharkey: Inside her social media presence

HOUSTON – Alexis Sharkey went missing Friday and was found dead Sunday evening, according to a post on her mother’s Facebook page.

Authorities have not confirmed Sharkey’s death and her cause of death has not been released.

Sharkey had a distinct presence on social media, with more than 20,000 followers on her Instagram account of 844 posts. She appears to have been in hair and skincare product sales. Her social media beauty posts were a part of her brand.

Her Instagram account is full of glamour shots, her last posted about a week ago inside a bathroom while wearing a bikini. She wrote, “Good morning. Today I decided I’m moving to Tulum for the sinks and overall aesthetic. I’ve never been so obsessed with the vibe of a town in my life. ⁣⁣Ps. I’ve heard from many people it’s different now and extremely over crowded. I’m here to confirm the rumors are true. BUT It’s still magical. ⁣⁣For those who have visited what was your favorite place? So far we’ve been to Taboo, Gitano, papaya, Tora, and Papaya Playa.”

While it appears Sharkey was recently in Tulum, she went missing in Houston.

Based on her social media account, it seems Sharkey was an avid traveler, posting photos from around the country and world.

She recently posted a photo from Marfa, Texas, in front of the famous Prada art installation.

It appears her work website has been removed, though the link to the page still appears on her Instagram page, as of this writing.

Tom Sharkey, Alexis’s husband, has also been sharing photos of her on Facebook throughout the search and as the revelation of her death was shared by her mother.

His latest post reads: “I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support! Others were wasting time talking about other things. Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves! I have been assisting the deputies and making phone calls to find out what happened to my wife. Next time.... stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!”

Here are some of his posts featuring photos of his wife:

