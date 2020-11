HOUSTON – A 26-year-old woman is missing in Houston, according to the family.

Alexis Sharkey was last in contact with her friends at 6 p.m., and no one has heard from her since, according to her mother. Sharkey moved to Houston in January.

Her mother said there was an argument and she left and didn’t take her car.

A police report has been filed by her friends, and her husband has been notified.

