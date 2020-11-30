Houston police confirm death of 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey: What we know so far

HOUSTON – Houston police have confirmed the death of Alexis Sharkey.
What we know so far:
- A Houston police detective on the case told KPRC 2 that the 26-year-old has been positively identified by her fingerprint.
- Houston police told KPRC 2 her body was found Saturday morning by a Houston Public Works employee. Details on when and where her body were found have not been released. KPRC 2 is working to confirm more information and will bring it to you as we hear more.
- Sharkey’s cause of death has not been released.
- Sharkey went missing Friday.
- Her mother shared the news of Sharkey’s disappearance and death on social media.
It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot...Posted by Stacey Clark Robinault on Sunday, November 29, 2020