Thank you, Phil: Look back at the 44-year career of KPRC 2 senior reporter Phil Archer

After telling Houston’s story for more than four decades, KPRC 2 senior reporter Phil Archer is retiring.

All this week, KPRC 2 has been looking back at the 44 years Archer spent at the station.

Here’s a closer look at his expansive journalism career.

Best wishes, Phil. Thanks for everything!

KPRC 2 legends meet again

KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza came out of his own retirement to turn the tables on Archer and interview him. They discussed the changes in technology over the years, Phil being attacked in the 1978 Moody Park riots, and what Phil calls the biggest story of his career -- COVID-19. Bill retired just before the pandemic and Phil is retiring as more and more people are being vaccinated. Both Bill and Phil have received the vaccine. They also talk about Phil’s hopes for retirement, his passion for horses and the Rodeo, the support he’s received from the love of his life -- his wife Joy -- and much more.

Four decades as Houston’s newsman

Archer started his career at KPRC 2 as an overnight police-beat reporter. Here’s a look at the legendary newsman’s career.

His love of the Rodeo

A true cowboy, Archer never missed a chance to don his Stetson and head to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Always giving back

Whenever blood was needed, Archer was there. He encouraged Houstonians to roll up their sleeves when donations were needed the most.

‘Overwhelmed’ by well-wishes

Archer said he has been “overwhelmed” by all of the well-wishes he’s received since his retirement was announced. He said he plans to do “retirement stuff” when he finishes reporting.

