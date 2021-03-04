Phil Archer Day declared in Houston

A proclamation from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declares March 4, 2021, as Phil Archer day in Houston.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s senior reporter Phil Archer is retiring this week after nearly 45 years of telling Houston’s story.

In honor of Archer’s years of service, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared March 4 “Phil Archer Day” in the city.

“Phil Archer truly represents the vitality and character of Houston, having dedicated over four decades to keeping the residents of Houston informed on worldwide, national, state and local happenings,” Turner wrote in his proclamation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a video message about Archer’s retirement.

“You’ve been such a part of my life, me getting to watch you all these years,” Abbott said. “Proud of everything you’ve done. Good luck to you.”

