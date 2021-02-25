KPRC 2’s Phil Archer retiring after telling Houston’s story for nearly 45 years

HOUSTON – After nearly 45 years of covering the news in Houston, KPRC 2 senior reporter Phil Archer is retiring.

Archer, a native of Wichita Falls, began his career with KPRC 2 in 1976, starting out as a police beat reporter and photographer. Since then, he’s covered countless stories in Houston, documented war on the ground in El Salvador and pursued a fugitive priest to Spain.

He has won awards from the Associated Press, UPI, Houston Press Club, Houston Fire Department, Association for Retarded Citizens, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, and American Quarter Horse Association. In 2006, the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters awarded Archer first place for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

In 1978, he received the Perringer Award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters after being stabbed and hospitalized while covering the Moody Park Riot.

In 1978, he received the Perringer Award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters after being stabbed and hospitalized while covering the Moody Park Riot.

In 1983, Archer was chosen to attend the University of Chicago as a William Benton Fellow in Broadcasting.

Prior to that, he attended the University of Houston, majoring in journalism.

He and his wife Joy reside in Fort Bend County.

Archer will sign off from KPRC 2 next week.