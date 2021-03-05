KPRC 2 senior reporter Phil Archer reflects on career and reunites with rescued dog on ‘Houston Life’

HOUSTON – After 44 years of covering some of the biggest stories in Houston Phil Archer is signing off from his reporting duties at KPRC 2.

Phil Archer reflects on his time at KPRC 2. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

But first, he made a stop on “Houston Life” to talk about his most memorable moments and to see a special visitor.

“I have been overwhelmed. I’ve never expected to hear such nice things from so many people that I have known over the years. I mean I’m hearing from people, I haven’t talked to in decades, wishing me happy retirement,” said Phil Archer.

One of the most memorable stories for all of us was when Phil helped rescue a dog from flooded waters back in 2016.

The dog was adopted by the family of Congressman Troy Nehls (the former Fort Bend County Sheriff), and he had a special message for Phil on his retirement.

“We spent a lot of time together, the Memorial Day flood, of course, jumping in that water and saving that dog named Archer, who now lives with me. Thank you, Phil. Congratulations again, and God bless you, enjoy that retirement, and thank you for what you’ve done for the Greater Houston area,” said Congressman Troy Nehls.

Phil and Archer were also reunited again on “Houston Life.”

“I guess the main emotion that I’m feeling about that is that, I’m just grateful to have been able to work in this town for one thing, and to get to know all these great people, that makes this a great town. I couldn’t have had a better career,” said Archer.

