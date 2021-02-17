’A lot of hungry people out here’: Houston’s Trae tha Truth buys food for those in need during winter storm

HOUSTON – Houston’s own, rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth, is once again coming to the rescue of those in need during a time of despair.

As millions of Houstonians deal with massive power outages, low to no water pressure due to a winter storm, food and water is in short supply. Because of the power outage, many stores, businesses and restaurants are closed, making it harder for people to restock or buy food.

Trae The Truth stepped up and was seen buying food from Jack-In-The-Box with plans to go to communities without power and give out food. He also asked area restaurants to contact him if they are open, so he can buy food from their establishments as well.

Salute To @jackinthebox On South Main For Lettin Us Buy Food For those in Need... If You Or your resteraunt Have food we can buy , please let us know.... its a lot of Hungry People out Here! @ Houston, Texas https://t.co/Px07F4QGlu — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) February 17, 2021

Trae The Truth has done a lot for Houston communities during times of need, read more here:

- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth raises $30K for Vanessa Guillen’s family

Ad

- Trae tha Truth steps up to help pay for graduating seniors’ cap and gowns

- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth’s Relief Gang headed to Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura victims

- Trae Tha Truth gifting toys to children of families in need

- Trae tha Truth donating $10,000 worth of holiday shopping sprees

Ad

- Houston’s Trae Tha Truth partners with Turkey Leg Hut to help feed more than 100 families in need