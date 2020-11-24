Houston’s Trae Tha Truth partners with Turkey Leg Hut help feed more than 100 families in need

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang partnered with the Turkey Leg Hut to help feed more than 100 families in need Monday evening in a private dinner to help celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Among those in attendance, a grandmother, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I wish there would be more people who are out helping. I always, I’m that type of person who always tried to help out. So, having them give back to the community as much as they do, it’s such a blessing for everyone, especially during these times,” she said.

Community leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, were also on hand.

The Relief Gang is also planning to give away 200 jackets and hats to families in need this weekend.