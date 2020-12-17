Trae Tha Truth gifting toys to children of families in need

Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth is doing what he can to spread holiday cheer to families in need this season.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a message on Instagram announcing a Christmas toy giveaway in Pasadena.

The rapper called on Houstonians to share the most in-need communities in the area.

Trae Tha Truth shared a video of a shopping trip with the Relief Gang, his organization dedicated to helping Houstonians.

The video shows several shopping carts filled with toys to be gifted to children in need.

The Relief Gang is also collecting toy donations at seven drop-off locations across the city, according to its Instagram.

The rapper has not yet announced a date nor time for the Pasadena toy drive.