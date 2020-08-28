Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth’s Relief Gang headed to Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana, Friday to assist those in need after Hurricane Laura.

The rapper, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, took to Instagram on Thursday to extend an invitation to those who may be interested in helping our neighbors in southwest Louisiana after they experienced devastation because of the storm.

“Meet us at Buccee’s in Baytown tomorrow (8/28) at 9am,” he wrote. “We need cleaning supplies, gloves, trash bags, water, ice, tools (chainsaws, axes, shovels, tarps, etc).”

“Just look for the group of trucks in the parking lot east of the gas pumps. Thanks in advance! #WeAreOne,” he said.

Thompson has contributed to many efforts recently, including those focused on social injustices.

The rapper has been protesting and organizing events centered around justice for Kentucky woman and shooting victim Breonna Taylor and Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.