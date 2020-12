HOUSTON – One of our favorite hometown heroes is giving back once again during the holiday season.

Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth is surprising a few families in need with $10,000 worth of shopping sprees to Academy Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

Trae recently gave away 100 Christmas trees in honor of the holiday spirit. He also gave away over 100 turkeys and chickens along with sides for Thanksgiving.

The rapper is widely known for philanthropic efforts.